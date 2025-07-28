Four friends die in Hisar after truck hits car India Jul 28, 2025

Four young men from Haryana lost their lives Sunday night when a fertilizer truck crashed head-on into their car near Nangthala village, Hisar.

The victims—Ram Mehar Poonia, Praveen Bhadu, Ravinder, and Raju Boora—were on their way from Barwala to Agroha.

The impact was so intense that locals and police had to cut open the car to recover the bodies.