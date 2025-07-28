Next Article
Four friends die in Hisar after truck hits car
Four young men from Haryana lost their lives Sunday night when a fertilizer truck crashed head-on into their car near Nangthala village, Hisar.
The victims—Ram Mehar Poonia, Praveen Bhadu, Ravinder, and Raju Boora—were on their way from Barwala to Agroha.
The impact was so intense that locals and police had to cut open the car to recover the bodies.
Road safety issues in Haryana
This heartbreaking accident has once again highlighted road safety issues in Haryana.
Authorities are investigating the case, while the state has set aside ₹74.5 crore for 2025-26 to improve enforcement, emergency care (like ambulances), and awareness campaigns—hoping to make roads safer for everyone.