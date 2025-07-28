Sister, brother-in-law kill man for being HIV-positive in Karnataka
In Chitradurga, Karnataka, 23-year-old Mallikarjun was murdered by his sister Nisha and brother-in-law Manjunath after they found out he was HIV-positive.
Mallikarjun had been recovering from a road accident when routine blood tests revealed his status.
Instead of supporting him, the couple allegedly strangled him out of fear and social stigma.
They initially claimed he died from accident injuries, but later confessed to the murder.
Manjunath still on the run
Police have arrested Nisha, who admitted to killing her brother with her husband because they feared family dishonor and infection.
Manjunath is still on the run as police continue their investigation into both the crime and the care Mallikarjun received before his death.
The case has sparked conversations about how stigma around HIV/AIDS can still lead to tragic consequences in rural India.