'Dog Babu' in documents: Fake residence certificate sparks Bihar row
A government office in Patna accidentally issued a residence certificate to "Dog Babu," listing his parents as Kutta Babu and Kutiya Devi.
The document, now canceled, has put the spotlight on Bihar's online portal security and left many people both amused and concerned.
How the error was caught
Officials caught the error during a voter list update, leading to an FIR against those involved.
The local administration is investigating how this slipped through, with cyber police tracking down the fake application's source.
Disciplinary action is already in motion.
Incident has now gone viral
The story quickly went viral—memes everywhere—and even politicians are using it to call out tech glitches in Bihar's governance.
With over 91% voter participation this year, the incident has sparked fresh worries about how secure and reliable digital systems really are.