How this teen sent a homemade rocket soaring to 400m

Zhang Shijie, an 18-year-old from Hunan province in central China , has successfully launched a rocket to an altitude of 400 meters. The feat was achieved using inexpensive materials and tools, showcasing his ingenuity and dedication. His journey into the world of rocketry began at the age of 14 when he witnessed a live rocket launch with his father.

Educational path Zhang's journey into rocketry Despite his humble beginnings in a village, Zhang has made it big by getting accepted into the aerospace engineering program at Shenyang Aerospace University. He learned about rocket construction through short video platforms and DIY rocket videos. His school teacher, Long Yanjiao, said the internet was "immensely helpful" in nurturing Zhang's passion for rocketry despite limited resources at their village school.

Resourcefulness How he learned to build rockets Zhang used a second-hand laptop from his sister to explore various science innovation forums. He initially scraped nitrate from his family's pigsty to make fuel, but later learned about filtration in school and derived a purer fuel from fertilizers. He also experimented with affordable materials like PVC tubes and cement for rocket engines, even though these attempts were unsuccessful at first.

Breakthrough The successful test launch On his birthday in June 2023, Zhang invited his father and classmates to witness his first test launch. Although it failed due to rain, he succeeded the next day. After over 100 attempts, he developed four types of engines, several single-stage rockets, and a two-stage rocket that reached an altitude of 400 meters. His school supported him financially with CNY 3,500 (approximately ₹43,400) for this project.