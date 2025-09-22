RIAA suing AI startup Suno over copyright infringement
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is suing AI startup Suno, saying it illegally downloaded and used copyrighted songs from YouTube to train its music-generating AI.
The RIAA also alleges Suno bypassed YouTube's encryption, which could violate the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
They're seeking hefty damages—up to $2,500 for each anti-circumvention violation and $150,000 per song.
What's at stake
Suno insists it hasn't done anything wrong and argues that using music for AI training should count as fair use—a legal gray area with no clear precedent yet.
The case is still ongoing as of September 2025, reflecting a bigger debate about how generative AI startups handle copyrighted material.
Whatever happens here could shape the rules for future AI tools.