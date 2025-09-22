Nintendo's amiibo figures discounted by up to 70% at GameStop
Nintendo's amiibo figures just got a serious price drop at GameStop, with discounts reaching up to 70% as of September 22, 2025.
Older amiibo are now going for just $5.99, making it much easier (and cheaper) for fans and collectors to grab their favorites.
Street Fighter 6 amiibo also on sale
It's not just the classics—newer amiibo, including figures from The Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter 6, are also on sale, now priced at $15.99 instead of as much as $39.99.
Amazon is matching some deals too, and you'll find characters from series like Donkey Kong Bananza and Earthbound included (though availability can vary).
Kirby Air Riders amiibo will be available later this year
Looking ahead, Nintendo is launching Kirby Air Riders amiibo later in 2025 at a higher $49.99 price point.
Each set includes two interchangeable parts—a rider and a vehicle—that unlock upgrades in-game, introducing extra features for those who want something new from their collectibles.