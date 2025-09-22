AI startup Zeinteiq.ai gets ₹75cr boost from India government's mission

Zeinteiq.ai, an AI startup, just landed ₹75 crore from the Indian government's IndiaAI Mission. Their goal? Build an 8-billion-parameter AI model to power next-gen engineering and science simulations—standing out from nearly 500 proposals in a push to boost homegrown tech.

Funding details and additional resources The money will help train their huge model over the next year.

Zeinteiq.ai also gets access to top-tier data centers with NVIDIA's latest GPUs, $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, and is chatting with VCs for more support.

Zeinteiq.ai's mission and team expansion plans Founded in 2022 by Professor Dr. Sashikumaar Ganesan, Zeinteiq.ai uses AI to make engineering simulations smarter—right now focusing on batteries, aerospace, and chip manufacturing and electric vehicles.

With a small team of 15 aiming for 50 soon, they're planning to expand into areas like electromagnetics and fluid dynamics.