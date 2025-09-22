US government approves Meta's LLaMA for official use

LLaMA, a family of large language models (LLMs), can process various types of data, including text, video, images, and audio. The GSA has also approved AI tools from other tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft , Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI in recent months. These companies have agreed to offer their paid products at discounted rates while meeting the government's security requirements.

The GSA has assured that LLaMA meets the government's security and legal standards. This means federal agencies can experiment with this free tool without any concerns. The approval is part of a broader initiative to improve efficiency and productivity across various departments. Agencies will be able to use LLaMA for various tasks, including speeding up contract reviews and resolving IT issues quickly.