MathCo's new AI suite helps businesses go beyond pilot projects

Impressive results and success stories

Since its launch in 2025, the Systemic AI suite has already made a difference—data teams are seeing 25% better accuracy and spending 80% less time on manual tasks.

Insights are coming in five times faster, adoption rates have tripled, and businesses have reported $450 million more in revenue plus $200 million saved on costs.

With over 100 use cases across industries like retail and pharma, MathCo says the ROI is strong and the benefits are clear.