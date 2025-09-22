MathCo's new AI suite helps businesses go beyond pilot projects
MathCo just rolled out its new Systemic AI Programmatic Suite, designed to help businesses move beyond scattered AI projects and actually weave AI into their daily operations.
Powered by NucliOS Studio, the suite uses smart, context-aware agents to drive real results.
As Anuj Krishna from MathCo puts it, this is about shifting from small pilot programs to truly game-changing AI.
Impressive results and success stories
Since its launch in 2025, the Systemic AI suite has already made a difference—data teams are seeing 25% better accuracy and spending 80% less time on manual tasks.
Insights are coming in five times faster, adoption rates have tripled, and businesses have reported $450 million more in revenue plus $200 million saved on costs.
With over 100 use cases across industries like retail and pharma, MathCo says the ROI is strong and the benefits are clear.