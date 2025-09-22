New AI model trained for just $249,000 Technology Sep 22, 2025

Chinese AI lab DeepSeek says it trained its new R1 model for only $249,000—a fraction of the $5.6 million spent on its earlier V3 model and way less than the estimated $100 million spent on models like GPT-4 at OpenAI.

The announcement came on Wednesday and is seen as a major disruption in the AI world.