Ransomware attack behind disruptions in air travel across Europe

A recent disruption in air travel across Europe resulted in the cancellation and delay of hundreds of flights and impacted thousands of passengers. The European Union's cybersecurity agency ENISA has now confirmed that the disruption was linked to a ransomware incident. The incident affected automated check-in systems supplied by Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX. ENISA is probing the malicious software used in this cyber assault. However, it did not disclose where this attack originated from or its specific impact.

Targeted threats Disruptive attacks becoming more visible in Europe Rafe Pilling, director of threat intelligence at UK-based cybersecurity firm Sophos, has noted an increase in ransomware attempts against high-profile victims. He said these attacks are not becoming more common but are getting more attention due to their targets. Pilling added that "disruptive attacks are becoming more visible in Europe," but they still remain rare occurrences.

Recovery efforts Collins Aerospace working to restore systems In the wake of the attack, Collins Aerospace has said it is working with affected airports such as Brussels and London Heathrow. The company is in the final stages of updating systems to restore full functionality. However, some airports are still facing issues with their check-in systems, causing delays for passengers.