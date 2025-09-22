Next Article
Chennai gets app for seamless travel across all transport modes
Technology
Chennai has launched "Chennai One," the city's first app that lets you plan, book, and track your rides across busses, metro trains, and suburban trains—all with a single QR code ticket.
Unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the app is designed to make commuting smoother and more digital-friendly for everyone.
CM Stalin launched the app
With everything in one place, you can map out your route, buy tickets, and track your journey right from your phone—no more juggling different apps or paper tickets.
The app already works with Namma Yathri autos and may integrate cabs in the future.
Early reviews are positive, and CUMTA says they're listening to user feedback to keep making the app better as Chennai aims for global transport hub status.