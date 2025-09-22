Meta's Llama AI approved for federal use in the US

Llama joins AI tools from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and others

Alongside Meta, the GSA recently cleared AI tools from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI—offered at discounted rates to help agencies work smarter on things like contract reviews and IT fixes.

GSA's Josh Gruenbaum says they're focused on collaboration with different companies: "It's about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be."