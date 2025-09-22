Next Article
Meta's Llama AI approved for federal use in the US
Technology
Meta's Llama AI just got approved by the US General Services Administration (GSA) for federal agencies. This is part of a push to bring more commercial AI into government work.
Llama can process text, video, images, and audio, and it meets the strict security standards needed for official use.
Llama joins AI tools from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and others
Alongside Meta, the GSA recently cleared AI tools from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI—offered at discounted rates to help agencies work smarter on things like contract reviews and IT fixes.
GSA's Josh Gruenbaum says they're focused on collaboration with different companies: "It's about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be."