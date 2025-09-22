You can now set video wallpapers on Windows 11 devices
What's the story
Microsoft is bringing back a feature that many Windows users have longed for, video wallpapers. The capability was recently spotted in test builds of Windows 11, and lets you set MP4 or MKV files as your desktop wallpaper. The videos play every time you view your desktop, much like third-party solutions like Wallpaper Engine.
Feature history
Video wallpapers throwback to DreamScene days
The video wallpaper feature is a throwback to the old DreamScene days from Windows Vista. It was available as a DreamScene feature for the Ultimate version of the operating system, but was dropped in Windows 7. The new addition comes after years of Microsoft testing dynamic animated wallpapers for Windows 11, which were supposed to ship in 2023 but never made it into the release version.
User demand
Response to user demand for video wallpapers
The addition of video wallpapers is a response to the high demand from Windows users. The feature has been particularly popular among users of third-party apps like Wallpaper Engine, which often ranks among the top 10 most downloaded apps and games on Steam. By reintroducing this capability, Microsoft is giving its users more options to customize their desktops as they please.