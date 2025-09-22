You can now set video wallpapers on Windows 11 devices

Feature history

Video wallpapers throwback to DreamScene days

The video wallpaper feature is a throwback to the old DreamScene days from Windows Vista. It was available as a DreamScene feature for the Ultimate version of the operating system, but was dropped in Windows 7. The new addition comes after years of Microsoft testing dynamic animated wallpapers for Windows 11, which were supposed to ship in 2023 but never made it into the release version.