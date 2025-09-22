Comets, meteor showers to grace October sky: How to watch

October is shaping up to be a month of celestial wonders, with two comets and the Orionid meteor shower gracing our skies. The first comet, C/2025 R2 (SWAN), was discovered in mid-September by NASA-ESA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory. It has a long orbital period of about 22,554 years and is expected to come within 0.27 astronomical units (AU) of Earth this month.

Comet 1 SWAN will be visible from October 20 to 23 SWAN, a long-period comet, boasts an impressive tail that spans around five full Moons. It is expected to become bright enough to be seen with the naked eye under dark skies. The comet will be visible during the nights of October 20 to 23, coinciding with a new Moon on October 21 for optimal visibility. Observers should steer clear of light pollution and let their eyes adjust for best results.

Comet 2 Lemmon will also be visible this month Along with SWAN, another comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) will also be visible this month. Discovered earlier this year by the Mount Lemmon Survey in Arizona, Lemmon will pass at a distance of around 0.60 AU on October 21. Like SWAN, it could also brighten to magnitude 4 under ideal conditions, giving skywatchers an opportunity to see two naked-eye comets at once.