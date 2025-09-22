Gizmodo Science Fair 2025: Turning lead into gold, saving lives

Highlights of this year's science fair

CERN's ALICE experiment briefly transformed lead into gold, opening new doors in particle physics.

Minesto showed off a tidal energy kite that generates megawatt-scale power from ocean currents, while the Vera C. Rubin Observatory unveiled imaging tech that spots super-faint objects in space.

On the health front, University of Georgia researchers introduced a vaccine that could save lives from deadly fungal infections—huge news for anyone with a weakened immune system.

These projects prove science fairs can spark real-world solutions worth getting excited about.