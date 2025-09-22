Gizmodo Science Fair 2025: Turning lead into gold, saving lives
This year's Gizmodo Science Fair was packed with wild innovations—think turning lead into gold (yes, really), making medicine in space, and new tech for cleaner energy and better healthcare.
The event spotlighted how science is stepping up to tackle big global problems in creative ways.
Highlights of this year's science fair
CERN's ALICE experiment briefly transformed lead into gold, opening new doors in particle physics.
Minesto showed off a tidal energy kite that generates megawatt-scale power from ocean currents, while the Vera C. Rubin Observatory unveiled imaging tech that spots super-faint objects in space.
On the health front, University of Georgia researchers introduced a vaccine that could save lives from deadly fungal infections—huge news for anyone with a weakened immune system.
These projects prove science fairs can spark real-world solutions worth getting excited about.