FDA approves 1st new schizophrenia treatment in decades

Cobenfy could lead to new treatments for other mental illnesses

Cobenfy uses a combo of xanomeline and trospium chloride, which helps cut down on side effects like weight gain—something many older meds struggle with.

Even after a setback earlier this year, researchers are exploring if it could help with conditions like Alzheimer's or bipolar disorder too.

This isn't just good news for people with schizophrenia; it could open doors for new psychiatric treatments down the line.