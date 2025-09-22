FDA approves 1st new schizophrenia treatment in decades
Big news for mental health: the FDA has greenlit Cobenfy, a fresh treatment for schizophrenia from Karuna Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb.
It's the first medication in decades to target acetylcholine receptors, and clinical trials showed it can really help reduce symptoms compared to a placebo.
The FDA approved Cobenfy in fall 2024.
Cobenfy could lead to new treatments for other mental illnesses
Cobenfy uses a combo of xanomeline and trospium chloride, which helps cut down on side effects like weight gain—something many older meds struggle with.
Even after a setback earlier this year, researchers are exploring if it could help with conditions like Alzheimer's or bipolar disorder too.
This isn't just good news for people with schizophrenia; it could open doors for new psychiatric treatments down the line.