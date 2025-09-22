New method extracts fusion fuel lithium without toxic mercury

Scientists from ETH Zurich and Texas A&M University have developed a safer, mercury-free method to extract lithium-6—a rare ingredient needed for nuclear fusion fuel. This breakthrough could help meet the rising demand for clean fusion energy, using technology that's actually scalable.

The process in brief Their method uses a special vanadium oxide electrode that grabs lithium-6 ions from water, while letting the more common lithium-7 slip by.

As it works, the electrode even changes color—so you can literally see it in action.

Each round boosts lithium-6 levels by 5.7%.

A cleaner alternative After about 25 cycles, you get "fusion-grade" lithium—enough to rival old-school methods that relied on toxic mercury (which are now banned).

Unlike those outdated approaches or limited Cold War stockpiles, this new process is cleaner and ready for bigger, real-world use.