Intense rain in TN's Dindigul, Theni; farmers welcome downpour
On Tuesday night, intense rain hit Tamil Nadu's Dindigul and Theni districts, flooding streets and neighborhoods.
Dindigul saw 80mm of rain, with places like Nehruji Nagar Junction and Madurai Road underwater.
Nearby areas including Kodaikanal got soaked too.
Farmers welcome the rain
Flooded roads led to major traffic jams, fallen trees blocked routes, and even the railway underpass was out of action.
Schools for classes I to V were given a day off.
While city life paused, local farmers actually welcomed the downpour—it cooled things off and made their fields ready for planting.