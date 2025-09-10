Odisha: Woman teacher beaten, garlanded for alleged affair with student leader
In Odisha's Puri district, a woman teacher was allegedly assaulted and publicly humiliated by her husband and a group of men on September 9, 2024.
The group reportedly barged into her rented home in Nimapara and claimed to have found her with a male friend, who is also a student leader.
Both were dragged outside—she was beaten and garlanded, while he was stripped to his undergarments—as crowds watched and filmed the incident.
Case registered, 2 persons detained
The teacher had been living separately from her husband due to marital issues.
After videos of the assault went viral, police registered a case and have detained two persons, including the husband, for questioning.
Authorities are investigating the incident, including allegations of forcible entry, assault, and public humiliation.
More details or arrests may follow as the inquiry continues.