Odisha: Woman teacher beaten, garlanded for alleged affair with student leader India Sep 10, 2025

In Odisha's Puri district, a woman teacher was allegedly assaulted and publicly humiliated by her husband and a group of men on September 9, 2024.

The group reportedly barged into her rented home in Nimapara and claimed to have found her with a male friend, who is also a student leader.

Both were dragged outside—she was beaten and garlanded, while he was stripped to his undergarments—as crowds watched and filmed the incident.