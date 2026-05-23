Iqbal Ansari urges Muslims to skip cow slaughter before Bakrid
Iqbal Ansari, well-known for his role in the Babri Masjid dispute, has reached out to Muslims ahead of Bakrid, asking them to skip cow slaughter.
He emphasized that cows hold deep significance for Hindus and are considered Gaumata.
Ansari also reminded everyone that cow slaughter is subject to legal restrictions in India and not supported by Islamic teachings.
Iqbal Ansari seeks cow national animal
Ansari encouraged Muslims to honor both state laws and religious principles during festivities, quoting Hadiths that praise cow's milk and ghee but discourage eating its meat.
He believes avoiding cow slaughter could help build bridges between communities.
Ansari even called on the government to declare the cow as India's national animal, hoping this would reduce mob violence over cows.
To spread goodwill, he gifted artistic cow idols to Ayodhya saints and urged better care for cows through shelters.