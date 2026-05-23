Iqbal Ansari urges Muslims to skip cow slaughter before Bakrid

Iqbal Ansari seeks cow national animal

Ansari encouraged Muslims to honor both state laws and religious principles during festivities, quoting Hadiths that praise cow's milk and ghee but discourage eating its meat.

He believes avoiding cow slaughter could help build bridges between communities.

Ansari even called on the government to declare the cow as India's national animal, hoping this would reduce mob violence over cows.

To spread goodwill, he gifted artistic cow idols to Ayodhya saints and urged better care for cows through shelters.