Isha Foundation runs nearly 1,000 sessions for International Yoga Day

Isha's app adds Gujarati and Italian

Big gatherings are planned at Isha's main centers, like Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru (with over 2,300 participants including NCC cadets and BSF personnel) and the Coimbatore center (hosting CRPF members and students from the Young Indians Coimbatore Chapter).

Plus, Isha's Miracle of Mind meditation app will be added in six more languages, including Gujarati and Italian, making it easier for even more people worldwide to try out its free seven-minute guided meditation.