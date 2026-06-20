Isha Foundation runs nearly 1,000 sessions for International Yoga Day
The Isha Foundation is rolling out nearly 1,000 yoga and meditation sessions across India on Sunday, June 21, for the International Day of Yoga.
They are aiming to bring together about 50,000 people from schools, hospitals, government offices, the defense sector, companies, and local communities, all to help people feel healthier in body and mind.
Isha's app adds Gujarati and Italian
Big gatherings are planned at Isha's main centers, like Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru (with over 2,300 participants including NCC cadets and BSF personnel) and the Coimbatore center (hosting CRPF members and students from the Young Indians Coimbatore Chapter).
Plus, Isha's Miracle of Mind meditation app will be added in six more languages, including Gujarati and Italian, making it easier for even more people worldwide to try out its free seven-minute guided meditation.