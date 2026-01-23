Pakistani terrorist killed in joint operation in J&K's Kathua
What's the story
Security forces have neutralized a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in a joint operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out by the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The encounter took place after specific intelligence inputs were received, leading to the cordoning off of the area and establishment of contact with the terrorist, Hindustan Times reported.
Continued efforts
Ongoing search operations in Kathua district
The security forces are still carrying out search operations in the Kathua district after the encounter. This comes after a recent operation where a Special Forces commando and eight soldiers were injured in a gunfight with Jaish terrorists in the Singpura area. A soldier was also injured during another encounter on Thursday morning between Pakistani terrorists and security forces in Arigam Dwathar near Singpura.
Border security
Cordon and search operation launched in Akhnoor
In a separate incident, a cordon and search operation was launched in Akhnoor after locals reported sightings of suspected terrorists. This encounter was the fourth between security forces and terrorists this year in the Jammu region, with the Kathua encounter being the fifth. The operations are part of ongoing efforts to track down terrorist hideouts and ensure border security in Jammu and Kashmir.