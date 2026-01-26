LOADING...
A joint security party noticed terrorist movement on Sunday, leading to an encounter

J&K: Security forces expand search to hunt down terrorists

By Snehil Singh
Jan 26, 2026
05:56 pm
What's the story

Security forces have intensified their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, despite heavy snowfall, according to a report by PTI. The move comes after a fresh gunfight on Sunday night in the Janseer-Kandiwar forest area of Chatroo. Officials said the encounter started around 10:20pm when a joint security party noticed terrorist movement. This marks the third such incident in the Chatroo belt within a week, as part of an ongoing operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

Past incidents

Previous encounters and ongoing operations in Kishtwar

The recent gunfight is the third such incident in a week, as part of an operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists. On January 18, a gun battle in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora left one paratrooper dead and seven others injured. Despite the difficult terrain and thick vegetation aiding their escape, terrorists were intercepted near the site of the first encounter on January 22.

Enhanced surveillance

Security forces employ advanced technology in search operation

In the latest encounter, Army helicopters were deployed for aerial surveillance while search parties scoured different directions. The operation area has now been extended along the Kishtwar-Sinthan Road, with unmanned aerial vehicles and drones also being used. Sniffer dog units have been deployed to assist in tracking down the terrorists.

