J&K: Security forces expand search to hunt down terrorists

Security forces have intensified their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, despite heavy snowfall, according to a report by PTI. The move comes after a fresh gunfight on Sunday night in the Janseer-Kandiwar forest area of Chatroo. Officials said the encounter started around 10:20pm when a joint security party noticed terrorist movement. This marks the third such incident in the Chatroo belt within a week, as part of an ongoing operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.