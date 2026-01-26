J&K: Security forces expand search to hunt down terrorists
What's the story
Security forces have intensified their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, despite heavy snowfall, according to a report by PTI. The move comes after a fresh gunfight on Sunday night in the Janseer-Kandiwar forest area of Chatroo. Officials said the encounter started around 10:20pm when a joint security party noticed terrorist movement. This marks the third such incident in the Chatroo belt within a week, as part of an ongoing operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.
Past incidents
Previous encounters and ongoing operations in Kishtwar
The recent gunfight is the third such incident in a week, as part of an operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists. On January 18, a gun battle in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora left one paratrooper dead and seven others injured. Despite the difficult terrain and thick vegetation aiding their escape, terrorists were intercepted near the site of the first encounter on January 22.
Enhanced surveillance
Security forces employ advanced technology in search operation
In the latest encounter, Army helicopters were deployed for aerial surveillance while search parties scoured different directions. The operation area has now been extended along the Kishtwar-Sinthan Road, with unmanned aerial vehicles and drones also being used. Sniffer dog units have been deployed to assist in tracking down the terrorists.