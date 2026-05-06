Jabalpur court orders FIR against Bargi boat operator after capsize India May 06, 2026

After a cruise boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Reservoir on April 30, leading to 13 tragic deaths, a Jabalpur court has ordered police to file an FIR against the boat operator.

The judge pointed out that the boat operator abandoned passengers and didn't try to help, after media reports and social media coverage drew attention to the incident, the judge said action was needed to prevent similar accidents.