Jaipur cafe owner Mayank Gopalia beaten with iron rods, hospitalized
India
Mayank Gopalia, who runs Oven The Bakery Cafe in Jaipur, was ambushed by men on motorcycles and beaten with iron rods on the night of November 5.
The attack, which has gone viral online, left him unconscious and needing urgent hospital care.
Employees allege Shahrukh attacked, threatened Mayank
According to the employees of the cafe, an employee, Shabana Khan's husband, Shahrukh, could have attacked Gopalia.
After a dispute at the cafe, they had threatened to kill Mayank.