Jaishankar meets Saudi FM at BRICS to discuss West Asia
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the last day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Their chat centered on the growing conflict in West Asia and how both countries can strengthen ties.
As Jaishankar put it, they exchanged views on "regional and global developments" and looked for ways to boost cooperation.
East-West pipeline linked to Houthi militants
A big part of their discussion was about recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's crucial East-West oil pipeline, a key route that helps avoid trouble spots like the Strait of Hormuz.
These strikes, linked to Houthi militants and possibly originating from Iraq, have added to worries about stability in the region.
On Sunday, Jaishankar also held talks with Saudi Arabia's top diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to talk through these challenges and keep partnerships strong.