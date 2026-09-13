Jamia Millia Islamia students end protest after food safety assurances
India
Students at Jamia Millia Islamia's J and K Girls's Hostel have called off their protest after the university agreed to address their complaints about unsafe and poor-quality food.
The protest started when students allegedly found insects in chhole served during lunch on Wednesday, highlighting long-standing issues with meals in the hostel.
Jamia Millia Islamia ends mess contract
After listening to the students, the administration ended its contract with the old mess contractor and promised regular checks on food quality.
They have made an interim arrangement while the university follows the tender process to appoint a new contractor and assured that female staff would serve food in the mess.
Students say these steps are a much-needed move toward safer living conditions on campus.