Jammu and Kashmir Police attach ₹5cr properties in anti-drug drive
India
Jammu and Kashmir Police just carried out a big crackdown on drug trafficking, attaching properties worth ₹5 crore under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan.
The operation happened on May 23, 2026, targeting homes in Srinagar and nearby districts that were reportedly bought with money from illegal drug sales.
Houses attached amid narcotics probe
Among the major assets taken were houses in Budgam, Chanapora, Srinagar, and Bandipora, some valued up to ₹1 crore.
Police say these properties were purchased using profits from narcotics deals.
All actions followed strict legal procedures under the NDPS Act as part of ongoing investigations to curb drug crime in the region.