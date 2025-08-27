Next Article
Jammu hit by worst floods since 1910, over 5,000 evacuated
Jammu just got hit with its heaviest rainfall since 1910, leading to major floods and the evacuation of over 5,000 people.
The Army and disaster teams are out in full force rescuing residents, while power, water, and internet services have taken a big hit.
Schools and colleges are closed for now as everyone waits for things to settle down.
Administration working hard to restore basic services
Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas shared that more than 3,500 people have already been rescued from badly affected areas like the Tawi river banks.
Teams are working non-stop to fix roads and restore basic services.
The administration mentioned that helpline numbers are available for anyone needing help during this tough time.