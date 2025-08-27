Jammu hit by worst floods since 1910, over 5,000 evacuated India Aug 27, 2025

Jammu just got hit with its heaviest rainfall since 1910, leading to major floods and the evacuation of over 5,000 people.

The Army and disaster teams are out in full force rescuing residents, while power, water, and internet services have taken a big hit.

Schools and colleges are closed for now as everyone waits for things to settle down.