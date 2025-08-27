Noida dowry case: Victim's family now accused of dowry harassment 

The Noida dowry death case has taken a new turn with fresh allegations against the victim, Nikki Bhati's, family. Nikki's sister-in-law Minakshi, the estranged wife of her brother Rohit Payla, has now claimed that her in-laws had also harassed her for dowry. Nikki died last week after she was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws over dowry demands.

New allegations Minakshi accuses Paylas of demanding new Scorpio SUV, cash Minakshi, who married Rohit in 2016, alleged that her family had given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as a dowry, but it was later sold by her in-laws for being "inauspicious." The Paylas allegedly demanded a new Scorpio SUV and cash from Minakshi's family. When they refused, she claimed that her in-laws sent her back to her parents' house.

Unresolved dispute Village panchayat suggested either refund or Minakshi's return The matter reached the village panchayat, which then suggested that the Paylas either refund the ₹35 lakh (wedding expenses) to her family so that she could be remarried or the husband's family take her back. However, the dispute remained unresolved as Minakshi alleged that Nikki's father Bhikhari Singh Payla and other family members never accepted her. According to NDTV, when confronted with these allegations, Rohit refused to comment, saying, "I don't want to speak on this matter....These are mere allegations."

Family intervention Satyavir Singh assured Minakshi's father to settle ₹35 lakh loan Another person related to the Paylas commented on the matter only to defend them, saying, "Fights happen in every house. At least we did not burn the girl." The NDTV report further stated that Satyavir Singh, Nikki's arrested father-in-law, had reportedly assured Minakshi's father that he would ensure Nikki's father pays him back. He is also said to have intervened multiple times in Minakshi's case and urged Payla to settle the issue.