Dowry death case: Woman's family also accused of harassment
Nikki Bhati, a woman in her mid-20s, died recently after suffering severe burns—police say her husband Vipin and his family set her on fire over dowry demands.
The shocking incident was witnessed by the couple's six-year-old son, and video evidence shows Nikki being beaten, dragged by her hair, and later limping down the stairs after being set ablaze at their Greater Noida home.
The case has sparked a deeper investigation into both families.
Police investigating all angles, including possible gas cylinder blast
As police dig deeper, Nikki's sister-in-law Meenakshi has accused Nikki's own father and sister Kanchan of harassing her for more dowry—even after giving a car and gold—and claims she faced physical abuse from them. An FIR supports these allegations.
Meanwhile, Meenakshi also alleges that Rohit (Nikki's brother) assaulted her and once fired at her brother.
Police are now reviewing videos, witness statements, forensic reports, and even alternative causes like a gas cylinder blast as they try to piece together what really happened.