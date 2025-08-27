UP couple poisons son, hangs themselves over financial distress
A tragic case from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: on August 26, a couple struggling with debt allegedly poisoned their young son and then died by suicide.
Sachin Grover (30), who ran a handloom business, and his wife Shivani (28) were found by relatives the next morning in separate rooms.
Police discovered a suicide note describing their financial distress.
No family disputes behind decision: police
In his note, Sachin asked that their car and house be sold to pay off debts, making it clear there were no family disputes behind their decision.
Police suspect poisoning, while both parents were found hanging.
Investigators are now looking into exactly how the infant was poisoned and what led to this joint homicide-suicide.
Autopsies are underway; so far, no outside suspects have been identified.