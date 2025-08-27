Bihar: Girls lie flat between tracks as train passes overhead India Aug 27, 2025

In Begusarai, Bihar, two girls had a close call when they lay flat between railway tracks as a goods train passed right over them.

Instead of using the foot overbridge to switch platforms, they chose to crawl under a stationary train—as bystanders shouted instructions for them to remain still once the train began moving.

Thankfully, both made it out safely.