Bihar: Girls lie flat between tracks as train passes overhead
In Begusarai, Bihar, two girls had a close call when they lay flat between railway tracks as a goods train passed right over them.
Instead of using the foot overbridge to switch platforms, they chose to crawl under a stationary train—as bystanders shouted instructions for them to remain still once the train began moving.
Thankfully, both made it out safely.
Girls were given a strict warning
Railway police quickly reached the spot, helped the girls up, and gave them a strict warning about how risky their actions were.
RPF Inspector Arvind Kumar Singh pointed out that the station has two foot overbridges and frequent announcements telling people not to cross tracks.
Similar incident at Kanpur station last week
Just last week at Kanpur Central Station in Uttar Pradesh, a 61-year-old woman fell onto the tracks while trying to board a moving train.
She was guided by an RPF jawan to stay still as the train passed overhead; she escaped with minor injuries and received first aid.