Maharashtra forms expert panel to study pigeon feeding, health risks
Worried about the health issues caused by pigeons and public feeding, the Maharashtra government has just formed an expert committee.
This move follows a Bombay High Court order earlier this month, and comes after the popular pigeon feeding spot in Dadar was shut down—something that sparked protests from the Jain community.
Rajay Kan Devad, who heads Public Health Services in Pune, will lead the team.
Panel has 13 members, including doctors and scientists
The 13-member panel includes experts from groups like Bombay Natural History Society, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, plus doctors and scientists.
Their job: study how pigeon droppings and feeding habits affect public health, look into setting up controlled feeding zones, and suggest new guidelines.
They've got just 30 days from their first meeting to deliver their report.