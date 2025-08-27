Maharashtra forms expert panel to study pigeon feeding, health risks India Aug 27, 2025

Worried about the health issues caused by pigeons and public feeding, the Maharashtra government has just formed an expert committee.

This move follows a Bombay High Court order earlier this month, and comes after the popular pigeon feeding spot in Dadar was shut down—something that sparked protests from the Jain community.

Rajay Kan Devad, who heads Public Health Services in Pune, will lead the team.