Next Article
J&K: Landslide near Vaishno Devi temple kills 32, over 20 injured
A major landslide struck near the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, taking at least 32 lives and injuring over 20 people.
Triggered by days of heavy rain, the landslide caused flash floods and left many pilgrims stranded for hours as blocked routes forced authorities to pause the pilgrimage.
Trains canceled, services resume
The disaster also led to cancelation of 22 trains, though services started resuming on Wednesday as conditions improved.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and assured that the administration is providing all possible assistance.
Rescue teams are focused on evacuating residents and restoring essentials like electricity, water, and mobile connectivity in affected areas.