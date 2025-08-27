Next Article
#NewsBytesExplainer: IAF's 1971 war heroics, including 'Ganga Ram' mission
Back in December 1971, during the Indo-Pakistani War, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pulled off a daring mission deep inside Pakistan—taking down three F-104 Star Fighters and a MiG-19.
On their way back, things got tense when a MiG-21 was hit by a rocket, leaving its pilot injured.
How the Ganga Ram mission unfolded
Wing Commander Vishwanath Balakrishna Swardekar stepped up big time. While escorting the damaged jet, he made sure it wasn't attacked again and kept encouraging the wounded pilot.
Thanks to his leadership, that MiG-21 managed to fly 70 nautical miles back to safety—a real testament to IAF's skill and courage during the war.