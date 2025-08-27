SC collegium recommends transfer of 14 HC judges

Justice Sreedharan to Chhattisgarh, Banu to Kerala

The latest proposal (dated August 27, 2024) includes moves like Justice Atul Sreedharan heading to Chhattisgarh and Justice Nisha Banu going to Kerala.

Justices Dinesh Mehta and Avneesh Jhingan are set for Delhi, while Tara Vitasta Ganju is being appointed in Karnataka.

Two judges—Manavendranath Roy and Donadi Ramesh—are also returning to Andhra Pradesh.

The idea behind these reshuffles? Making sure each court has experienced judges who can handle their specific workload better, all part of an ongoing effort to boost efficiency in the judicial system.