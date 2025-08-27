SC collegium recommends transfer of 14 HC judges
Big changes are coming to India's higher courts—this week, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, recommended shifting 14 judges between nine different High Courts.
It's the second major round of transfers since CJI Gavai took over earlier this year, and is part of an ongoing effort to boost efficiency in the judicial system.
Justice Sreedharan to Chhattisgarh, Banu to Kerala
The latest proposal (dated August 27, 2024) includes moves like Justice Atul Sreedharan heading to Chhattisgarh and Justice Nisha Banu going to Kerala.
Justices Dinesh Mehta and Avneesh Jhingan are set for Delhi, while Tara Vitasta Ganju is being appointed in Karnataka.
Two judges—Manavendranath Roy and Donadi Ramesh—are also returning to Andhra Pradesh.
The idea behind these reshuffles? Making sure each court has experienced judges who can handle their specific workload better.