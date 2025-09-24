Next Article
Jayesh Walvi killing: 20,000-strong protest in Maharashtra turns violent
India
A massive protest in Nandurbar, Maharashtra saw around 20,000 people from the tribal community demanding justice for Jayesh Walvi's killing.
The crowd marched to the District Collector's office hoping for action against those responsible.
Things got out of hand when some protesters started throwing stones and damaging official vehicles.
Police fired tear gas to disperse crowd
Police fired tear gas and used batons to break up the violence, leading to injuries on both sides—several people were taken to hospital.
Official property was damaged and tensions are still running high, though order has been restored for now.
Authorities are investigating how the protest turned violent.