JEE Main 2026: Haryana teen ends life over poor score
India
A 19-year-old in Rewari, Haryana, allegedly died by suicide on February 4 after feeling let down by his JEE Main 2026 score.
Despite earning 87% in Class 12 and putting in long hours of self-study (without coaching), he was upset about not meeting his own expectations.
His uncle said he dreamed of becoming an engineer.
Case highlights need for mental health support
He was home alone when it happened—his mother was at a wedding, and his father was out for a walk.
Police found a purported suicide note in which he wrote, "I am committing suicide and I am fully responsible."
Authorities shared these details four days later.
The case is a sad reminder of the pressure many students feel around competitive exams.