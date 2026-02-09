JEE Main 2026 results releasing soon: How to check
JEE Main 2026 results are dropping soon—Session 1 by February 12 and Session 2 by April 20.
You can check your scores on jeemain.nta.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Here's what you need to know about how your marks are calculated and how to grab your scorecard.
Marks calculation method
The NTA uses a normalization process so everyone gets a fair shot, no matter which session they wrote in.
Your raw score is turned into a percentile based on how many people scored less than or equal to you in your session.
If there's a tie, Maths scores break it first, then Physics, then Chemistry.
Your rank is estimated using your percentile and the total number of test-takers.
How to download scorecards
To get your JEE Main scorecard, just head to the official site, click the result link, enter your application number and birth date, pass the CAPTCHA test, and download the PDF.
You'll need this for admissions—so don't forget!