Jharkhand: 1st-year student attacked for standing up to ragging

Ragging continues unchecked, claims student

The student said seniors barged into his hostel room and assaulted him with chairs and utensils, adding that juniors are often forced to call seniors "sir" or "boss."

Despite previous complaints, he claims ragging continues unchecked as faculty rarely step in—three wardens didn't intervene during the attack.

The college principal called this the first violent case reported, stating that suspensions have been issued and the anti-ragging cell has been notified, while police are investigating with video evidence.