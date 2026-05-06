Jharkhand Academic Council announces Class 12 results, 92.27% pass rate
India
Big news for Jharkhand students: JAC just released the Class 12 results, and a strong 92.27% of students passed this year.
Out of over 320,000 who took the exams, nearly 300,000 cleared them.
You can check your scores online at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in with your roll number.
Arts tops Jharkhand at 96.14%
Arts came out on top with a pass rate of 96.14%, followed by Commerce at 93.37%, and Science at 82.92%.
Girls led the way in Arts and Commerce, while boys edged ahead in Science.
Chhoti Kumari, Shweta Prasad tie 478
Chhoti Kumari (Arts) and Shweta Prasad (Commerce) both scored an impressive 478 marks, while Rashida Naaz topped Science with a stellar 489 marks.
Over 100,000 students earned first division in Arts alone, showing some serious hard work across streams!