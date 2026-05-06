Jharkhand Academic Council announces Class 12 results, 92.27% pass rate India May 06, 2026

Big news for Jharkhand students: JAC just released the Class 12 results, and a strong 92.27% of students passed this year.

Out of over 320,000 who took the exams, nearly 300,000 cleared them.

You can check your scores online at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in with your roll number.