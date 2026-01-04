Jharkhand nurse attempts suicide over police inaction in rape case
A nurse from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, tried to take her own life inside a women's police station on Saturday.
She says the police took no concrete action on her rape complaint against Vikas Kumar Mehta, a medical student she accuses of assaulting her after promising marriage.
The alleged incidents happened at Swarn Jayanti Park and in her village.
Family's claims and what's happening now
Her family says Mehta's mother first talked about marriage but later demanded a huge dowry.
Even with these serious allegations, the police took no action—one officer reportedly brushed off her complaint by saying such incidents "happen everywhere in parks."
Feeling hopeless, the woman attempted suicide but is now stable in hospital.
Senior officials say they're investigating all aspects of the case, and the accused has received interim relief from arrest from the court.