Jharkhand road crashes kill 7 with 3 siblings among dead

Fatalities across Lohardaga Gumla Chatra Latehar

In Lohardaga, two sisters died instantly when a truck hit their scooter; their brother Rohit Kumar Sahu (25) passed away on the way to the hospital.

In Gumla, a car crashed into a tree near Kali Temple, killing two passengers, including Kamlesh Sahu (50), who was the groom's father.

Over in Chatra, truck driver Sunil Kumar Yadav (28) lost his life in a head-on collision while transporting coal.

Meanwhile, in Latehar, another driver died after his pickup van crashed into an abandoned house wall.

Police have seized the truck from Lohardaga but are still looking for its driver.