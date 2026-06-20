Jharkhand road crashes kill 7 with 3 siblings among dead
In a tough 24 hours for Jharkhand, seven people, including three siblings, died in four separate road accidents across Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, and Latehar.
The crashes involved everything from trucks, scooters, and pickup vans.
Some victims were simply on their way to or from wedding functions.
Fatalities across Lohardaga Gumla Chatra Latehar
In Lohardaga, two sisters died instantly when a truck hit their scooter; their brother Rohit Kumar Sahu (25) passed away on the way to the hospital.
In Gumla, a car crashed into a tree near Kali Temple, killing two passengers, including Kamlesh Sahu (50), who was the groom's father.
Over in Chatra, truck driver Sunil Kumar Yadav (28) lost his life in a head-on collision while transporting coal.
Meanwhile, in Latehar, another driver died after his pickup van crashed into an abandoned house wall.
Police have seized the truck from Lohardaga but are still looking for its driver.