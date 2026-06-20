Jignesh Talaviya fakes kidnapping after losing ₹50L-60L in stocks
India
Jignesh Talaviya, from Surat, tried to fake his own kidnapping after losing around ₹50 to ₹60 lakh in the stock market.
When he did not come home on June 12, his wife reported him missing, setting off a pretty wild search.
Jignesh Talaviya admits ₹50L hoax
Talaviya's family got ransom messages and a video from his phone demanding ₹50 lakh.
Police tracked him down safe at a hotel in Godhra three days later.
Turns out, he confessed to making up the whole thing because of money stress from trading losses.
Now, he is facing charges for the stunt.