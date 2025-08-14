Next Article
J&K: Cloudburst during Machail Mata yatra leaves 17 dead
A sudden cloudburst hit Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, leaving at least 17 people dead during the busy Machail Mata yatra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences and said the government is keeping a close eye on things, promising all possible support for those affected.
Rescue teams on-site
The disaster struck between noon and 1pm while many devotees were making their way to the temple.
Chositi, being the last stop before Machail Mata, saw heavy crowds when the cloudburst caused major destruction.
Rescue teams are on-site working to help survivors and provide assistance to those affected.