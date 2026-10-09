JNU terminates professor accused of sexual harassment by 11 students
What's the story
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has terminated Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who is also a Congress MP, with immediate effect. The decision comes after an Internal Committee inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment by 11 female students, News18 reported. The university's order, dated October 9, 2026, was signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit and stated that "the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam."
Procedural adherence
'Due process followed before imposing penalty'
The order further stated that the university had followed due process and considered all available facts before imposing the penalty.
It cited UGC reference number F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1) and Rule 11(ix) of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.
The decision was taken after an inquiry by JNU's Internal Committee into allegations of sexual harassment against Akoijam, who was a faculty member at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences.
DCW involvement
DCW sought report over delay in action
The termination comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had sought a report from the JNU administration in September over the allegations.
DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta had taken suo motu cognizance of a video where students alleged they complained against Akoijam to JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in May 2026.
The students claimed no action was taken on their complaint at that time.
Report request
Notice issued to JNU
Gupta had sought a report from the JNU administration within three days, asking if the matter had been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.
The Commission also asked if action had been taken by the committee and, if not, why there was a delay.
"The Action Taken Report (ATR) along with relevant details is to be submitted before the Commission," the notice stated.