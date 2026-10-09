JNU terminates professor accused of sexual harassment by 11 students

The order further stated that the university had followed due process and considered all available facts before imposing the penalty.

It cited UGC reference number F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1) and Rule 11(ix) of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

The decision was taken after an inquiry by JNU's Internal Committee into allegations of sexual harassment against Akoijam, who was a faculty member at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences.