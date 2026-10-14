Blue drum murder: Court refers to Mahabharata, 'dharma' during sentencing 

The death sentence, however, will have to be confirmed by the Allahabad High Court.

Ahead of the sentencing, Muskan's parents called Rajput a "very good person" in court, adding they wouldn't protest if their daughter was sentenced to death.

According to the police case, Muskan sedated Rajput on March 3, 2025, at their home.

Sahil then arrived and together they stabbed Rajput to death.

They dismembered his body in the bathroom and stuffed it into a large blue plastic drum.