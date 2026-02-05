Judges' appointments: Government working on updating rules
The government is working on updating the rules (called the Memorandum of Procedure, or MOP) for choosing judges for top courts.
This process sets out what makes someone a good judge—like experience, fairness, and representing different regions.
The update comes after earlier attempts at changing the system were struck down by the Supreme Court.
Why it matters
How judges get picked affects everyone—it shapes how fair and effective our courts are.
The new rules have been stuck, with critics pushing for more transparency and better standards in appointments.
Meanwhile, over 1,100 new High Court judges and 72 Supreme Court judges have been appointed since 2014 to help reduce case backlogs and keep justice moving.
The government's changes could impact who sits on the bench for years to come.